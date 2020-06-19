Tania's Latest Sun-kissed Photos Have Lit Up The Social Media; Check Them Out

Punjabi actor Tania made her debut as a lead actor with the 2020 film titled Sufna and she garnered wide appreciation for her performance in the flick. She is also a true fashionista. The actor who is an avid social media user makes sure that she keeps her fans updated about her daily activities. The latest pictures that Tania shared on her Instagram have been widely popular among her fans. Tania shared some stunning sun-kissed photos and fans are swooning over the pictures shared. Check out the photos:

Tani's sun-kissed pictures

Her latest entry to the sun-kissed pictures is from an airport. The actor can be seen donning a bright sky blue denim jacket with a white shirt and she teamed her outfit with black tracks. Fans are flattered by the picture shared by Tania. Check out the post shared by the Sufna actor:

Tania can be seen glowing as sun-rays kiss the actor's face in these recent pictures. The Punjabi actor can be seen donning an animal printed outfit and she teamed it with a maroon velvety jacket. The actor accompanied her post with a caption, ''Soaking inside, the LIGHT, BRIGHTNESS, WARMTH and POSITIVITY from the SUN ..........'' Fans loved the inspirational caption the Punjabi actor attached to the photo.

Tania has, time and again, made headlines for her stunning pictures on Instagram. The actor shared yet another sun-kissed photo where she can be seen sporting a red-shaded off-shouldered top and black leggings. She left her hair open for the look and completed her look with earrings and bracelets. The Sufna actor wrote, ''Bright as Morning''.

Amid the lockdown, Sufna actor is making sure she keeps her fans entertained with her mesmerising photos on Instagram. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a photo where the Tania can be seen sporting a purple-shaded traditional outfit. She teamed her outfit with matching dupatta that has intricately sequin design. The actor opted for a wavy hairstyle and for accessories, she opted for bangles and long earrings. She can be seen posing alongside a fireplace.

