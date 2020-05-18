Amrit Cheema's Latest Punjabi Song 'Status Symbol' Released; Check Out

Amrit Cheema is one of the most popular artists working in the music industry working today. The singer has delivered some of the best performances throughout his musical career and has also received high praise from his fans and critics. Lately, the singer released the song, Status Symbol and fans have been more than excited to know more about the song. Here are all the details that one needs to know about the latest Punjabi song by Amrit Cheema. Read on:

Amrit Cheema drops Status Symbol song

Amrit Cheema went on to release his new song on the 8th of May. The latest Punjabi song, Status Symbol by Amrit Cheema was uploaded on YouTube. The music video garnered a whopping 751 k views on YouTube. In the music video, viewers can get to see some scenic views as well as some of the most stunning outfits flaunted by the performers in the music video.

Check out the music video of Status Symbol song released by Amrit Cheema

The song sung by Amrit Cheema has been composed by Noor Gill. The lyrics for the latest Punjabi song are penned by Rav Datt. Produced under the label name Single Track Studio, they have partnered with Coin Digital. The stunning music video of Amrit Cheema's Status Symbol is directed by Neha Modgil. Fans have been showering immense love on the music video that is released by Amrit Cheema. Fans enjoyed the lyrics as well as the scenic views showcased in the music video. The viewers are finding the music video to be extremely entertaining and have been going gaga upon the release of the song.

Amrit Cheema is widely popular for his Punjabi songs. Apart from his latest song, the singer has composed several memorable hits throughout his career. His songs like Mafia Connection, Case Bannda, Ghaint Bande, Hustle, Ozaki 8, and Kharkhu Jugni have gained immense popularity. His Ghaint Bande song gained over millions of views and the singer shot to stardom with the song.

