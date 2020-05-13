Latest Punjabi Songs: Ritu Nooran's 'Noor E Ilahi' Released; Watch Video

For all the Punjabi music fans, Ritu Nooran has released her very new song. The singer's latest track has been making headlines and fans have been going gaga over the release of this melodious track. Check out the new music video released by the popular Punjabi singer Ritu Nooran. Read further ahead to know more details about the song:

Ritu Nooran drops her latest song, 'Noor E Illahi'

Ritu Nooran dropped her very new single titled Noor E Illahi on YouTube. The Punjabi devotional song is sung by Ritu Nooran and the music to the spiritual song is given by Jassi Nihaluwal. The melodious lyrics of the devotional song are penned by Dr. Sukhpreet Singh Udoke.

Produced under the label name, Times Music Spiritual, the music video has a run time of 10:09. Gulshan Meer has composed the devotional music video. The soul-stirring has catchy yet unsettling and melodious & soulful lyrics that seem to have grabbed the attention of the audience.

Check out the song by Ritu Nooran

The singer has never failed to impress the audience with her performance. Ever since the release of the music video by Ritu Nooran, fans have been all hearts upon the release of the song. The melodious number has gained over 79k views on YouTube and has also gained massive appraisal from the fans.

Ritu Nooran has delivered some stunning performances in several other songs. Some of the singer's best performances include her singing skills in music videos like Ishq Da Charkha, Deeve, Jana Main Jogi Naal, Mainu Range De, and many more. She is widely known for singing melodious, spiritual, and romantic numbers.

