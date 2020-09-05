Teachers' Day 2020: Tollywood Actors Who Played Role Of Inspiring Teachers

September 5 is celebrated as Teachers' Day nationwide. It is the birth anniversary of the first Vice President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Indian Cinema has made many films portraying the roles of teachers. Amongst which Tollywood has succeeded in producing films based prominently on the teacher-student rapport. Here are some actors who nailed their role as teachers in their films:

Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam

Geetha Govindam is a family drama. It features Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. In the film, Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of a lecturer. Vijay played by Vijay Deverakonda is liked by one of his students who is much younger than him. Her parents ask him to marry their daughter but he refuses. The film managed to show exactly how a student-teacher relation should be, according to many fans.

Source: Still from Geetha Govindam

Balakrishna in Simha

Nandamuri Balakrishna plays the role of a college professor in the film Simha. He teaches his students morals and ethics that empower his students as they look up to him. The actor was critically acclaimed for his performance in Simha. He won the Nandi Award for Best Actor for the same.

Source: Still from Simha

Chiranjeevi in Master and Tagore

Megastar Chiranjeevi plays a Telugu professor in the 2003 film ‘Tagore’ and a teacher in the 1997 film ‘Master’. His portrayal in both movies was liked by many as he was shown as a professor who always encouraged his students to try new things and bring about a few changes in their lives.

Source: Still from Master

Sumanth in Golkonda High School

Sumanth plays the role of a cricket coach in the 2011 film, Golkonda High School. He encourages his students to after a championship like any other coach. He not only motivates his students but also helps them boost their confidence and self-worth.

Source: Still from Golkonda High School

Ravi Teja in Mirapakaya

Ravi Teja actually plays an inspector in the movie. He pretends to be a college professor for an undercover operation. He is portrayed as a fun-loving professor. He motivates his students with his special plans which are hilarious. He falls in love with one of his students and eventually gets married to her.

Source: Still from Mirapakaya

