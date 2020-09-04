Happy Teachers' Day Status And Images To Share On This Special Occasion

Teachers are important in shaping a person’s life. In India, Teachers' Day 2020 will be celebrated on September 5, 2020. The day is celebrated globally on October 5 but in India, it is celebrated every year on September 5 in the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was the First Vice President of India and the Second President of India and a true educationist. His friends and former students approached him and requested to let them celebrate his birthday.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan replied that it would be his proud privilege if the day is observed as a teachers day in India instead of his birthday. Since then the day is being observed as a Teachers' Day in India. Teacher's day 2020 can be celebrated by putting up happy Teachers' Day status on Whatsapp and posting Teachers' Day images on social media. On the occasion of Teacher's Day, here is a look at some of the best Teachers' day Whatsapp status

Happy Teachers' Day status

"True teachers are those who help us think for ourselves"

Image Credits: nimble.sg Instagram

Image Credits: lovetolearnwithsubhashini Instagram

"Teaching is a work of heart"

Image Credits: canvas.byns Instagram

"Wishing all teachers a Happy Teachers Day"

Teachers' day WhatsApp status

Image Credits: twoguyscafe

Image Credits: thehapppinessproject

Image Credits: Pixabay

"To all the teachers - those who are & those who have once touched our lives Happy Teacher's Day"

Image Credits: rysesingapore Instagram

Image Credits: craftyraymi Instagram

Teachers' Day images and Teachers' Day pics

"Teacher - A multi-tasking educational rockstar who lives to inspire and loves to encourage. They're kind of a big deal."

Image Credits: _.sneak.peeks._ Instagram

Being one is the highest privilege

Having one is the best blessing

Happy Teachers Day!

Image Credits: Canva

"Dear Teacher, Thanks for making us what we are today. Happy Teacher’s Day"

Image Credits: Canva

"Our parents gave us life and it was you who taught us how to live it. You introduced honesty, integrity, and passion to our character. Happy teacher’s day"

Image Credits: Canva

"Dear teacher, you have been a great mentor and guide and have shaped my career well. I thank you for your effort and hope you remain a superb mentor for others also. Happy Teachers Day"

Image Credits: Canva

Promo Image Credits: Canva