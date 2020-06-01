Vadivelu Files A Complaint Against Co-stars Singamuthu And Manobala; Here's Why

Vadivelu is among the well-known actors in the south film industry. The actor began his career with Thesingu Rajendar’s 1988 film, En Thangai Kalyani and since then the actor has gone on to impress fans and audience with his acting skills in various films. Recently, the actor went on file a complaint against his co-star Singamuthu for talking bad about him.

Mano Bala, who is a filmmaker and supporting actor, has a YouTube channel named Waste Paper, where he interviews people in mainstream media. Actor Singamuthu and Mano Bala had appeared in one such interview, where they both talked about different issues.

Singhamuthu reportedly discussed his issue with actor Vadivelu during the interview. Vadivelu, on the other hand, was not really pleased with Singhamuthu behaviour. Vadivelu took the matter to South Indian Artistes' Association (Nadigar Sangam) and made a complaint about talking against him.

Reportedly, it hurt Vadivelu's feelings when Mano bala and Singamuthu were talking about a few sensitive issues. Vadivelu also claimed that Mano shared an interview with the WhatsApp group, which has many actors from the South Indian Artistes' Association. He also revealed that he was embarrassed by this act. He claimed that his name had been degraded in the interview, and Vadivelu filed a complaint against both Manobala and Singamuthu in the South Indian Artistes' Association.

For the unversed, famous actors Vadivelu and Singamuthu have starred in several movies together. The duo’s combination is among the most famous ones in Tamil Cinema and is always lauded by fans and movie buffs. The two, however, had a huge downturn after a property problem was raised.

On the work front

Vadivelu was last seen in Atlee Kumar’s Mersal alongside Joseph Vijay, S.J. Suryah and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles. The film was lauded by fans and viewers for its acting and storyline. The actor will next be seen in Mysskin’s next untitled film alongside Simbu in a lead role. It was also reported that Vadivelu had met with actor Radhakrishnan Parthiban and they will officially announce their collaboration soon. Apart from that Vadivelu has been roped in to play a key role in Kamal Haasan’s Thalaivan Irukindran.

