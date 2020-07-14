New Bhojpuri Movie 'Preet Ka Daman' Featuring Sanjana And Anshuman Releases Its Trailer

The trailer of the Bhojpuri feature film ‘Preet Ka Daman’ has been launched digitally. The trailer of the film gives a glimpse of the lives of protagonists Sanjana Raj and Anshuman Singh. It also shows their musical journey in this film. Helmed by Vishnu Shankar Belu, this film is a story which has reportedly never been told in Bhojpuri cinema.

The plot of the story revolves around Anjali and Rahul and their indefinite love for music and their respective families. Keep reading to know more details of the film:

'Preet Ka Daman' trailer out

Produced by B4U, the musical drama film, Preet Ka Daman follows the journey of famous Bhojpuri singers Anjali and Rahul who are young and ambitious. The duo falls in love and gets married. But, their lives change soon after their marriage and they face many hurdles and problems.

Speaking on the trailer launch event, director Vishnu Shankar Belu stated that Preet ka Daman was a colourful film for all age groups as it was full of love, friendship, ambition and lots of music. He also thanked B4U and Sandeep Singh for backing the project. Take a look at the trailer below:

Talking about the film, Sandeep Singh stated that, the execution of the film had been done in a very soothing and beautiful way. He further noted that the film's music was scored by the talented music director Dhananjay Mishra. He also said that he dedicated this film to the legendary singer.

Speaking about her debut, Sanjana Raj added that she was very thankful to have worked on this musical drama film. She further thanked Vishnu for giving her such an opportunity and added that she felt lucky to work with such a strong network.

The actor further said that the entire nation was currently going through a tough time now, and it was a difficult phase for everyone. But she hoped that her first film would bring about some relief, happiness and joy amid these trying times. Produced by B4U and written and directed by Vishnu Shankar Belu, ‘Preet Ka Daman’ will be releasing soon.

( ALL IMAGES: PR HANDOUT)

