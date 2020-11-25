Tejaswi Madivada Shares Droolworthy Monochrome Pic, Says 'There Are No Ordinary Moments'

Telugu movie star Tejaswi Madivada recently posed for a monochromic themed photoshoot. On November 24, Tuesday, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself looking stunning in a lingerie. Tejaswi Madivada posed sitting on a chair. In this Instagram post, Tejaswi Madivada sported a floral design lingerie. For glam, the actor kept her hair loose. She also accessorised her photoshoot look with tiny diamond-like earrings and an anklet. As part of the caption, she mentioned a quote penned by Dan Millman. Tejaswi Madivada's Instagram caption simply read as "There are no ordinary moments. - Dan Millman".

Tejaswi Madivada's monochromatic photoshoot

Fans' reactions

Fans were seen drooling over Tejaswi Madivada's photos. The actor's monochrome picture received more than 63k likes and 1000 reactions in the comment section. Actor Shobhita Rana also commented on Tejaswi's photo. She dropped fire emoticons dedicated to the actor's pic. One of Tejaswi's fans compared her with Jessica Alba, he wrote: "At a glance, I thought it was Jessica alba". Another fan commented, "This pic will go viral like HellðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥". Another user added, "The way you Express yourself is goodâ¤ï¸". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Tejaswi Madivada Instagram Comment Section

A couple of days back, Tejaswi Madivada had shared another still from her monochromatic photoshoot. On November 20, she took to her Instagram handle to share this picture. In this Instagram post, the actor shared a close-up picture of herself. Here, she posed lying on a bed. In the Instagram caption, Tejaswi Madivada penned a quote by H. A. Overstreet.

The actor's Instagram caption read as, "I have my own particular sorrows, loves delights, and you have yours. But sorrow, gladness, yearning, hope, love belong to all of us, in all times in all places. Music is the only means whereby we feel these emotions in their universality. - H. A. Overstreet". This picture of Tejaswi gained more than 21k likes and 110 fan reactions. Take a look at Tejaswi Madivada's photos.

