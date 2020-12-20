Tejaswini Pandit Loves Flowers And These Posts Prove It, Check Out

Tejaswini Pandit is a very well-known and celebrated Marathi movie and television actor. Along with being a very big name in the entertainment industry, the actor is also very active on social media and is often known for creating a buzz on the internet. She has often been spotted posting goofy pictures and videos of herself, entertaining her fans. Scrolling through the actor’s social media, one can easily come to know that Tejaswini Pandit loves flowers. Read further ahead to know more about Tejaswini Pandit's photos with a “flowery background”.

Tejaswini Pandit's Instagram posts that prove she loves flowers

In this picture, Tejaswini Pandit can be seen posing with two beautiful pink colour flowers. The actor is wearing a cream colour t-shirt with thin baby pink colour stripes all over them. She has worn a black colour hairband and has opted for a no-makeup look.

The actor had taken to her official Instagram handle in order to share this “tumblr” picture of a bunch of pink flowers. The picture has been shot at a great angle where the flowers and the sunlight are clearly visible. Even though Tejaswini Pandit is not a part of this picture, it received over 14 thousand (14,000) likes because of its simplicity of the nature that has been depicted.

In these portrayed modes clicked pictures, Tejaswini Pandit can be seen wearing a pink colour sleeveless long top and a blue colour palazzo. She has worn a pink and white colour shawl/ scarf and tied it in a very stylish manner with her thin brown colour belt. She is standing in front of many flowers of pink, white, and purple colours. Applying nude shade makeup, the artist looks as happy as a kid in a candy store posing in front of these flowers.

Tejaswini Pandit is standing in a lane covered with flowers on one side. A bench can also be seen in this picture showcasing that it might be a garden that the actor must have joyfully visited. Tejaswini Pandit’s simplicity in nature and love for flowers is completely visible through these posts.

