Kajal Aggarwal Expresses Love For Flowers, Asks Fans How They Prefer Them

South diva Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle on November 25, 2020 and shared three pictures of flowers. Kajal is a nature lover and while sharing the pictures, she asked her fans, “In your tea, perfume or worn in your hair? How do you prefer this delicate yet rich fragrance?”. Within a few hours of the upload, the post gained more than two lakh likes and many of her fans expressed love for the diva.

Kajal Aggarwal express her love for flowers

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal Receives A Heartwarming Note From Hubby Gautam With An Adorable Haldi Pic

Kajal's love for flowers is evident in her fashion too

Kajal’s love for floral beauty is evident in her fashion too. She is often seen wearing floral outfits and flowers in her hair. Three weeks ago, Kajal shared a picture of herself wearing an ethnic light yellow coloured lehenga in which she posed looking downwards. She looked gorgeous as she wore minimal make-up and light jewelry. She added white flowers in her hair that complimented her beauty.

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal Shares Heartwarming Pictures With Husband Gautam Kitchlu

In another recent post, Kajal posted a monochrome picture just before her marriage with Gautam. In the picture, she is seen sitting while posing for the camera. She has completed her makeup and chose roses to complete her hairdo for the special day. She captioned the picture with, “Calm before the storm” with a heart. Actor Samantha Akkineni commented, “God bless you with all the happiness you deserve” with a loving face emoticon. Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh, Lakshmi Manchu and Sonu Sood too congratulated the Singham star.

On October 30, 2020, Kajal shared another picture from her Haldi ceremony where she decorated herself with light pink and white flowers. The beautiful flowers complimented her beauty as she tied up her hair and kept her makeup minimal. Take a look.

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal's Wedding Venue Was Beautifully Curated; Read To Know All Details

Kajal is an active social media user and often shares glimpses of her daily life. The actor recently shared a beautiful picture of herself from her honeymoon with hubby Gautam Kitchlu in the Maldives. In the picture, she can be seen enjoying breakfast by the pool. She looked beautiful in multi-coloured bikini while enjoying a strawberry. The couple reached Mumbai several days before Diwali and have moved into their new home in Mumbai.

Image Source: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal Shares Marine Life Photos With Husband Gautam Kitchlu; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.