Telugu Actors Varun Tej Konidela, Lavanya Tripathi To Get Engaged In June?

Actor couple Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi are reportedly getting engaged. They will exchange rings in June, followed by a wedding by the end of this year, reported Pinkvilla. Varun and Lavanya, who co-starred in Antariksham 9000 KMPH, will have an intimate engagement ceremony in the coming month.

"Varun and Lavanya have decided to take their relationship a step ahead and are set to exchange rings in June. It will be an intimate affair followed by a wedding, by the end of this year. The wedding is going to be all things grand in the presence of industry's biggies," Pinkvilla quoted a source saying. However, the family is yet to confirm the engagement rumours.

More on Varun Tej and Lavanaya Tripathi

The couple have starred in two movies together - Antariksham 9000 KMPH and Mister. They have been rumoredly dating for a while now and are also spotted attending events together. However, they are yet to confirm their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Tej, son of Nagendra Babu, made his acting debut with the 2014 film Mukunda, which was not well-received by the audience. He has also starred in films such as Tholi Prema, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Ghani and F2. Last, he was seen in F3: Fun and Frustration, co-starring Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada. The movie was well-received by the audience.

Next, he will be seen in Gandeevadhari Arjuna. In January, he announced his next film by unveiling the poster on his Instagram handle and captioned it as "Keeping peace is a bloody business! #GandeevadhariArjuna." He also has VT 13 with Manushi Chhillar, which will mark her Telugu debut.

On the other hand, Lavanya Tripathi will feature next in Thanal, which will be directed by Ravindra Madhava. She made her acting debut with TV show Pyaar Ka Bandhan. She has starred in films such as Andala Rakshasi, Srirastu Subhamastu, Soggade Chinni Nayana, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi and others.