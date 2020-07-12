Evelyn Sharma's Net Worth Will Leave Her Fans In Shock; Read Details Here

On July 12, 2020, Evelyn Sharma turns 34 years old. Born in Germany she has made several appearances in films over the years. some of her most prominent roles have been in films like Saaho, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. She also has a huge fan following and she had over 2.9 million followers on Instagram. Here is all you should know about her net worth.

Evelyn Sharma's net worth

Evelyn Sharma is a model and actor. She made her debut in 2006 with a British film Turn Left. In this film, she was seen making a cameo appearance. Her first full-time role as an actor was from the film From Sydney With Love. She then moved to Bollywood where she was first seen in 2013s Nautanki Saala! along with Ayushmann Khuranna and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

She then rose to prominence with another 2013 titled Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. After this film, she had been a part of the film industry and also played as the leading lady in a few films.

It was reported that Evelyn's net worth was about $1 Million - $5 Million approximately. These figures are from the end of 2019. It is said that most of her income comes from the film she has been doing and the brands she endorses on social media and other platforms.

In October of 2019, she got engaged to an Australia based entrepreneur named Tushaan Bhindi. She currently is with her fiance Tushaan and his family in Australia. Latest reports suggest that while she is enjoying her time in quarantine in Australia, she has indulged herself into scriptwriting. She talked about it to a daily portal where she revealed that her time in quarantine was fun as well as tough.

She also revealed in the interview with a portal that she has been busy as she has been working from home. She also expressed that in the lockdown she started to grow her own vegetable in the garden. She also added that she is supporting people thought her NGO Seams for Dreams.

She revealed that she has been reading about the things happening in the world and she has extended her support to people by providing appropriate clothing and other fabric essential to those who need it.

DISCLAIMER: The above information on Evelyn Sharma's net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

