Bomb Scare At Thala Ajith's House Found To Be Hoax, Perpetrator Arrested: Report

Chennai Police and the Bomb squad on Saturday, July 18 searched Kollywood actor Thala Ajith's Injambakkam residence. As per a media report published on an online portal on Sunday, an unidentified man had warned the officials of a bomb blast at Thala Ajith's house. However, after the police's thorough search, the call was found to be a hoax. The report said that the police arrested the perpetrator behind the hoax call on Sunday, July 19.

Bhuvanesh arrested by the police on July 19

According to the report, the police traced the anonymous caller's number and arrested him on Sunday, July 19. Reportedly, the perpetrator was Bhuvanesh, whom the police arrested the previous month after Thalapathy Vijay's Saligramam residence received similar threat calls. The police allegedly left Bhuvanesh the last time with a warning. However, after Thala Ajith's house incident, they handed over Bhuvanesh to Neelangarai police for further inquiry, claimed the media report.

Reportedly, Bhuvanesh has hoaxed similar threat calls in the past to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's residence too. According to reports, the accused Bhuvanesh is a mentally ill person who has engaged in such activities previously.

Meanwhile, Thala Ajith was last seen in H. Vinoth's Nerkonda Paarvai. The movie starring Thala Ajith, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang, and Abhirami Venkatachalam in the lead, is the official remake of Bollywood film Pink (2016). The Thala Ajith starrer opened to positive reviews from the critics and audiences. The H Vinoth directorial reportedly earned more than 100 crores worldwide at the box office.

What's next for Thala Ajith?

On the work front, Thala Ajith was shooting for H. Vinoth's Valimai before the lockdown was announced. The movie, starring Thala Ajith, Huma Qureshi and Yami Gautam in the lead, is expected to be a high-octane action-thriller. The film marks Thala Ajith and H. Vinoth's second association after Nerkonda Paarvai (2019). The Thala Ajith starrer is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under his production banner Bayview Projects LLP.

