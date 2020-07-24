Thala Ajith Starrer 'Viswasam' Records 16 Million Viewership On Its Third TV Telecast

Thala Ajith and Nayanthara starrer Viswasam was recently telecasted on a leading GEC (General entertainment channel) for the third time. According to Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), the Siva-directorial has recorded 16.1 million viewership in its third television telecast. Interestingly, Viswasam's third telecast viewership is more than the last time. The Thala Ajith starrer recorded 15 million viewership in its second TV telecast.

Check out Viswasam's viewership:

(Source: BARC official website)

Also Read | Bomb Scare At Thala Ajith's House Found To Be Hoax, Perpetrator Arrested: Report

Viswasam released in Pongal 2019 premiered on television in May 2019. Reportedly, the Thala Ajith starrer recorded 18.14 million viewership during its premiere. The Thala Ajith and Nayanthara starrer was successful at the box office too. The movie collected above 200 crores worldwide at the box office.

Viswasam's cast and plot details

Viswasam, starring Thala Ajith and Nayanthara in the lead, narrates the tale of a man who tries to protect his family from a powerful businessman. Viswasam also featured actors like Sakshi Agarwal, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, and Anikha Surendran in prominent roles. The movie was directed by Siva and produced by T. G. Thyagarajan under his production banner Sathya Jyothi Films.

Also Read | Thala Ajith Enjoys Aeromodelling Session With Aravind Kamalanathan In This Old Video

Meanwhile, Thala Ajith was last seen in H. Vinoth's Nerkonda Paarvai. The movie, Thala Ajith, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang, and Abhirami Venkatachalam in the lead, is the official remake of Bollywood film Pink (2016). The Thala Ajith starrer opened to positive reviews from the critics and audiences. The H Vinoth directorial reportedly earned more than 100 crores worldwide at the box office.

Also Read | Ajith Starrer 'Viswasam' And Jayam Ravi Starrer 'Comali' To Be Re-released In Malaysia

What's next for Thala Ajith?

On the work front, Thala Ajith was shooting for H. Vinoth's Valimai before the lockdown was announced. The movie, starring Thala Ajith, Huma Qureshi and Yami Gautam in the lead, is expected to be a high-octane action-thriller. The film marks Thala Ajith and H. Vinoth's second association after Nerkonda Paarvai (2019). The Thala Ajith starrer is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under his production banner Bayview Projects LLP.

Also Read | When Thala Ajith Was Upset With Wife Shalini & It's Outcome Was The Sweetest; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.