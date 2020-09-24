Thala Ajith Starrer 'Valimai' Commences Shoot In Chennai, Actor To Join Sets Soon: Reports

Actor Thala Ajith starrer Valimai's shooting reportedly resumed in Red Hills, Chennai on Wednesday, September 23. According to Thandora Times' latest report, Valimai's shoot commenced with minimum cast and crew in Chennai. The report further revealed that Thala Ajith, Huma Qureshi, and Yami Gautam are yet to join the shoot. The report was further confirmed by Kaushik LM, a film industry insider.

2021 mega action biggie #Valimai shooting has resumed in Chennai, with a minimal crew over the past couple of days👌👍#ThalaAjith hasn't joined the shoot yet.



Good to know! #ValimaiShootResumes — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) September 23, 2020

Also Read | 'Thala Ajith And Sudha Kongara's Tentative Movie Will Be Amazing,' Says Prakash In QnA

Valimai, starring Thala Ajith, Huma Qureshi, and Yami Gautham in the lead, is touted to be an action-thriller. The movie is directed by Nerkonda Paarvai (2019) fame H Vinoth. Interestingly, Valimai is Thala Ajith and the director's second collaboration together. Valimai also features actors like Kartikeya Gummakonda, Pavel Navageethan, Yogi Babu, others in prominent roles.

Also Read | Thala Ajith Issues Legal Notice Against Fraudulent People Who Claim To Be Representing Him

Boney Kapoor and Thala Ajith reunite after Nerkonda Paarvai

Valimai is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under his production banner Bayview Projects LLP. The movie marks the reunion of Boney Kapoor and Thala Ajith after the success of Nerkonda Paarvai (2019). The film, starring Thala Ajith, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, and Andrea Tariang in the lead was the official remake of Bollywood film Pink (2016). Interestingly, the primary crew of Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai are the same; cinematographer Nirav Shah and music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja worked in both the movies.

Also Read | Kartikeya Gummakonda Gives Subtle Hints On Collaborating With Thala Ajith; See Tweet

What's next for Thala Ajith on the work front?

Recently, music composer GV Prakash, in a QnA session with his fans, revealed that director Sudha Kongara approached Thala Ajith for an action-thriller. He said, "It is a great script, and it will be great if it happens." GV Prakash further revealed that Thala Ajith is yet to give his nod for the film. GV Prakash further exclaimed that the tentative film has an engaging script.

Also Read | Nayanthara And Thala Ajith Movies Together That Fans Should Watch; Check Out The List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.