Thala Ajith's Adorable Picture With Wife Shalini Goes Viral; Fans Shower Love

A picture of fan-favourite actor Thala Ajith has lately been taking the internet by storm as fans are loving a short glimpse into his personal life. He can be seen posing with his wife Shalini, who is also a renowned face in the Tamil and Malayalam film industries. The two actors have been married since the year 2000 and have been setting major couple goals ever since. In the picture, the two can be seen posing for the camera while embracing each other affectionately. This picture is being vividly shared by the fans as they love the chemistry and the sweet bond between the two artists.

Thala Ajith and Shalini’s picture goes viral

An adorable picture of Thala Ajith and his wife Shalini is lately being shared across social media platforms. In the picture going viral, the two love birds are seen posing for the cameras in front of an open green field. They are seen hugging each other delightfully while wearing a sweet smile across their faces.

Shalini is seen wearing a protective yellow top which comes with a white neckline. The bright sweater stands in contrast with the background, making her stand out in the picture. Her hair can be seen flowing with the wind while she is holding a pair of shades in her hands. Thala Ajith, on the other hand, is seen wearing a simple black shirt which has been paired with a white inner. He is also seen wearing a pair of black shades which look great with the outfit. In the caption for the post, the fan page has mentioned that this picture is currently trending as fans are sharing it vigorously. Have a look at the post here.

Read Ajith's Wife Shalini Poses For Selfie With Sister Shamili, Picture Trends On Instagram

Also read After Cricketer Moen Ali, Thala Ajith Fans Ask PM Narendra Modi For 'Valimai' Update

In the comments section, a bunch of people have picked out their old pictures to prove their eternal love for each other. Some of the fans have created collages while others have mentioned that the two artists are made for each other. Some people have also wished Thala Ajith good luck for his upcoming film Valimai.

Read Ajith Kumar Asks Fans To Maintain Discipline Ahead Of 'Valimai' First Look Release

Also read Thala Ajith Goes On Road Trip To Sikkim, Bike Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Image Courtesy: Thala Ajith fan page Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.