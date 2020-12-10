'Thalapathy 65' To Be Directed By Nelson Dilipkumar & Music By Anirudh Ravichander

The upcoming film Thalapathy 65 is all set to be directed Nelson Dilipkumar and its music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The movie will be produced by Sun Pictures and according to the latest reports, AR Murgugadoss has exited from the project owing to the creative differences with the filmmakers as per Indiaglitz.com. Thalapathy 65 is said to be a masala entertainer and was originally scheduled to be released in the month of April next year.

Thalapathy Vijay ropes in Thalapathy 65

The teaser of the movie was released along with the announcement by the Sun Pictures on December 10, 2020. In the post, Sun Pictures that they are happy to announce Thalapathy Vijay’s Thalapathy 65 directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and music by Anirudh. The announcement suggests that there will be a lot of guns and bullets in the movie.

The movie will mark the fourth movie of Vijay for Sun Pictures banner. Vijay has previously appeared in Sun Pictures’ Vettaikaaran, Sura and Sarkar. Director Nelson too took to his Twitter handle and expressed his happiness of joining hands with Vijay and Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander also tweeted on his Twitter handle and expressed his excitement.

Vijay is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming movie Master. The release of the upcoming flick was postponed due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report by The Indian Express, the movie is set to be released in January during Pongal holidays. However, the official announcement is yet to be released.

The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and will feature Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. Fans of Thalapathy Vijay are eagerly waiting for the release of Master and constantly showed their excitement on social media handles.

Nelson Dilipkumar primarily works in Tamil Cinema as a screenwriter and a director. He made his directorial debut with comedy thriller drama Kolamavu Kokila which starred Nayanthara in the female lead role. His second movie, Doctor featured Sivakarthikeyan in the lead which is yet to be released. Thalapathy 65 will mark his third directorial project which is maiden with Thalapathy Vijay. Nelson is currently busy completing his second directorial Doctor.

Image Source: A still from Master

