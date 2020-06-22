Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday: A List Of His Films That Have Been Remade In Hindi

South star Thalapathy Vijay has turned a year older today, on June 22. Fans and co-stars of the actor have taken the internet by storm with adorable birthday wishes, pictures, videos and much more. The 46-year-old actor is one of the most renowned actors in the Tamil film industry. For over two decades, the actor has been dominating the Tamil industry and his popularity is increasing significantly day by day.

On his birthday, fans went on to trend the hashtag #ThalapathyVijay making it in the top trending list of Twitter. Vijay has given the industry some of the greatest hits, and Bollywood has also seen his films in the form of remakes. Here’s taking a look at five of Vijay’s films that were remade in Bollywood. Take a look:

Love Today

Released in 1997, the film Love Today, starred Vijay, Suvalakshmi and Manthra in pivotal roles. The movie received heaps of praise for its acting skills and story and storyline. Love Today was remade in Hindi, titled Kya Yehi Pyar Hai that released in 2002. The movie starred Jackie Shroff, Aftab Shivdasani and Ameesha Patel in crucial roles.

Poove Unakkaga

The film, Poove Unakkaga, starred Vijay and Sangita in lead roles. The movie soon went on to be a remake in Bollywood and was titled as Badhaai Ho Badhaai in 2002. The film starred Anil Kapoor, Keerthi Reddy and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles. Both the films were praised by fans and movie critics for the storyline.

Kushi

Helmed by SJ Surya, the film Kushi, a romantic drama, starred Vijay and Jyothika in main roles. The film was received with praise from fans and also won several accolades. The movie was also remade in several languages. In Hindi, the movie released as Khushi starring Kareena Kapoor and Fardeen Khan in lead roles.

Priyamudan

The romantic-psychological thriller film, Priyamudan released in 1998, The movie starred Vijay and Kausalya in lead roles. The film was then remade in Hindi by director KC Bokadia titled Deewana Main Deewana that released in the year 2002. The movie starred Govinda and Priyanka Chopra.

Thuppakki

Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the action-thriller film titled Thuppakki starred Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal in the main characters. Later, Murugadoss made it in Hindi titled Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty. The movie starred Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.

