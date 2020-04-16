Thalapathy Vijay Starrer 'Master' To Hit The Screens On Actor's Birthday?

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie Master are reportedly looking at releasing the movie on June 22, 2020. Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, and Malavika Mohanan in the lead, was initially planned for an April 9 release, however, due to lockdown, the makers pushed the release. Interestingly, the new release date of Master coincides with Thalapathy Vijay's birthday.

Recently, Master's director Lokesh Kanagaraj on his Twitter handle dropped a hint that the Thalapathy Vijay starrer might soon release in theatres. Now, weeks after his tweet, reports claim that the makers are planning to release the movie on June 22. Reportedly, the makers of the upcomer are hopeful that till June, the malls and theatres will be reopened.

Survival first! Celebration next!#master will rise on the right time!

stay home stay safe! pic.twitter.com/g9CeHfHQcT — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the team of Master organised an extravagant audio launch of the upcomer. The audio launch event of Master was held in Chennai with limited public and keeping in mind all the safety measures. The event was attended by the likes of Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Vignesh Shivan, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and others.

Pictures from Master's audio launch event:

"Enaku Vijay kitta oru hug venum!"

Thalapathy walks up to the stage. 😍

Perfect Mom-Son moment! #Master #MasterAudioLaunch pic.twitter.com/Uozd8PBFPN — XB Film Creators (@XBFilmCreators) March 15, 2020

