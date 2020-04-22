Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' To Be Released Across Country In Five Languages

Thalapathy Vijay’s Master is one of the most anticipated films that were to be released in mid-2020. With the release date pushed, fans have been wondering if the film will have a pan India release in different languages. The makers of the film recently revealed that Master will be released in five different languages in order to reach a wider audience.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Master to release in five languages

Master has been one of the most spoken about Tamil film which will bring together south superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. Through a recent tweet, the official handle of INOX theatres released a statement that the film will be releasing in five languages, which are Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. Have a look at the tweet from INOX theatres here.

Master film is expected to do well at the box office whenever it releases. The initial release date for the film was April 9, which had to be pushed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. There have been speculation about the film releasing on Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday, which falls on June 22. However, the release date will depend upon how the situation related to the Coronavirus pandemic.

About Master

Master is an upcoming action thriller film which is expected to release in the year 2020. The plot of the film Master reportedly revolves around a man who saves a few schoolkids from horrific circumstances. The film has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj who also contributed to the story of the film. Master will feature south Indian actors like Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, and Nassar in pivotal roles.

