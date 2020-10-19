Thalapathy Vijay Fans Remember His Work In 'Mersal' As Film Completes 3 Years

Thalapathy Vijay fans have lately been taking over the internet to mark the three-year anniversary of Mersal. The action film released on October 18, 2017, and went on to become a blockbuster at the box office while gaining appreciation from the audiences. On its anniversary this year, fans have been speaking about various scenes from the film that left a lasting impact for sleek performances and execution.

Thalapathy fans celebrate Mersal anniversary

Mersal is one of the most-celebrated Thalapathy films which is remembered for its engaging script and performances. As the film turns 3, a number of fans have been remembering the film and its various scenes that made it a blockbuster. A bunch of people shared screengrabs from the film, pointing out how well the film had been made, in terms of visual effects and action.

Most of the internet users have been speaking about Thalapathy Vijay’s work in Mersal. He played the characters Maaran, Vetrimaaran, and Vetri who have distinct personalities and are suspected to be involved in the abduction of a few people. Pictures of the actor have been going viral on social media as fans remember Thalapathy’s action sequences and powerful dialogues. Most people believe the film is a blessing for Thalapathy fans as it shows him in three different roles. Have a look at few of the reactions on Mersal’s third anniversary here.

Here is the Tag to Celebrate 3 Years of All-Time Mega Blockbuster #Mersal Film😎 @actorvijay #3YearsOfMegaBBMersal pic.twitter.com/rFvzc8MQQs — Actor Vijay Fans Page (@ActorVijayFP) October 17, 2020

According to a report by Deccan Chronicles, Mersal made close to ₹250 Crores at the box office, making it Thalapathy Vijay’s highest-grossing film. The well-crafted script and actor Vijay’s mass appeal worked in favour of the film, giving it more earnings. The film Mersal is now available on Netflix to stream anytime.

About Mersal

Mersal is an action thriller film which released in the year 2017. The plot of this film revolves around a magician and a doctor who set out to expose a few corrupt people in the healthcare sector. The film has been directed by Atlee Kumar who was also a part of the writing team. Mersal stars actors like Thalapathy Vijay, Aakshath Das, and S.J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, and Samantha Prabhu Akkineni in key roles.

Image Courtesy: Stills from YouTube (GV MEDIAWORKS)

