Thalapathy Vijay's Selfie With 'Master' Team At Audio Launch Event Is Priceless, See Pic

Regional Indian Cinema

Thalapathy Vijay recently attended the music launch function of his upcoming movie, Master. Here are some pictures from the audio launch event. Check them out.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Thalapathy Vijay

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master recently conducted an audio launch event. The function that was attended by Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, Thalapathy Vijay, Anirudh Ravichander, among others, was reported to be a private occasion restricted to the cast and crew members of the film. The event that was conducted on March 15, 2020, was reported to be an extravagant function.

 The highlight of the Master audio launch event was Thalapathy's powerful speech. The popular actor in his speech shared his experience working with Vijay Sethupathi for the first time and divulged some interesting details about Master. Check out Thalapathy's speech from Master audio launch event: 

Here are some pictures from Master Audio Launch: 

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay & AR Murugadoss To Reunite For 'Thalapathy 65'?

Also Read | Ajith's Fans Cheer As Thalapathy Vijay Says He Wore A Black Coat To Look Like His Friend

Although, the makers of Master posted multiple photos from the audio launch event on their social media. One picture has reportedly caught the attention of the moviegoers. The picture has Thalapathy Vijay posing with the team of Master. Check out the groupie: 

All you need to know about Master

Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, and Malavika Mohanan in the lead, will see Thalapathy Vijay playing the role of a college professor in the upcoming flick, whereas Vijay Sethupathi will be the lead antagonist. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj and will be bankrolled by XB Film Creators. Reports have it that the movie is slated to hit the marquee on April 09, 2020. 

Also Read | Malavika Mohanan's First Look From Thalapathy Vijay’s 'Master' Unveiled, See Post

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay's House Raided Again By Income Tax Department Officials? Read

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is reported to have started preparing for his role in Sudha Kongara directorial. The movie that is reported to be in pre-production is tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. Reports have it that the makers are on a lookout for a leading lady for the film and have approached Dear Comrade fame Rashmika Mandanna.

 

 

