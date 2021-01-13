Thalapathy Vijay's Fans Trend #MasterFDFS On Twitter With "blockbuster" Response

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming movie, Master is one of the most awaited movies in recent times. The South Indian drama is all set to release on the big-screen this Pongal that is January 13, 2021. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the movie and have made the hashtag for the “Master First Day First Show (Master FDFS)” trend on Twitter. Read further ahead to know all about Vijay’s Master and more.

Thalapathy Vijay’s fans trend #MasterFDFS

The title of South Indian actor Thalapathy Vijay’s Master was made public on January 6, 2021. Just as the news about the Master movie release date being January 13, 2021, went public, fans couldn’t keep their excitement to themselves. Even though the theatres in South India have been running on 50% occupancy currently, people have thronged outside the theatres in order to catch the “first-day first show” of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer movie. According to reports from BollywoodLife, the director for the movie, Lokesh Kanagaraj also made an appeal to the audience to not watch the pirated version of the movie and catch the super exciting drama on the big screen. The Master movie review has been great and fans have been going “all praises” about the Thalapathy Vijay starrer movie. Fans have also been trending “Master First Day First Show (Master FDFS)” on their Twitter handles in order to urge people to go to the theatres and watch the movie. Take a look at the #MasterFDFS tweets below:

Yet another promising role by @iam_arjundas . As usual, totally different from his previous role. Not easy to score while the biggies are sharing the frame. But he did it in many occasions with ease ! #MasterFDFS — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) January 13, 2021

Can’t even describe how ecstatic it feels to be back at a theatre after waiting for a whole year, #Master @actorvijay - @VijaySethuOffl combination Meratal #MasterFilm 🔥! A pongal treat for everyone ! #MasterFDFS — Sivaangi Krish (@SivaangiOff) January 13, 2021

#MasterReview - 4.5 /5



The movie really guaranted watch in theathres...Never have dissapointment..Surely VJ &VJS climax fight make all goosebumbs..🔥🔥🔥🤜#MasterFDFS #Master — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAJlTH_FC) January 13, 2021

About Vijay’s Master

Master is a Tamil language action thriller drama movie, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie casts Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andres Jeremiah, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj as the lead characters. The movie was initially set to release in the theatres on April 9, 2020, but had to be postponed due to the global pandemic. Before the movie even released, the songs from the movie Master were a huge success. Master has opened to a great and very positive response in the theatres and the audience has been praising the lead cast of the movie for their performances.

