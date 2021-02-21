Thalapathy Vijay's 25th Film As A Lead Was 'Kannukkul Nilavu', Did You Know?

Vijay is one of the finest actors who works in Tamil cinema. He’s often referred to as Thalapathy Vijay and is one of the highest-paid actors in the Tamil film industry. Over the years, Vijay has been a part of more than 60 films, as a lead actor. But did you know Thalapathy Vijay’s 25th film as a lead actor was Kannukkul Nilavu?

Kannukkul Nilavu trivia

Kannukkul Nilavu was directed by Fazil and featured actors Vijay, Shalini, and Kaveri in the lead roles. Actors Raghuvaran, Srividya, and Ponvannan played pivotal roles in the film. This film marked the 25th film of Thalapathy Vijay as a lead and his first film which released in the 2000s. It soon became a commercially successful film while Vijay’s performance was listed among the top 10 films of his career.

The film followed the story of a person who suffers from a neurological condition that results in partial retrograde amnesia and delusions caused by a head injury. He recovers because of a kind girl and her psychiatrist father. Kannukkul Nilavu released on the same day as the superhit Bollywood film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai. Both the romantic thriller films were superhits and declared as commercially successful films.

Thalapathy Vijay began his career in the film industry with the film Vetri, in which he played a cameo as a child artist. Some of his other films include movies Naalaiya Theerpu, Azhagiya Tamil Magan, Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Sachein, Vettaikaaran, and Thuppakki. Earlier, the actor starred in several action films and as well as drama films but soon shifted to appearing in thriller films. He also appears in films based on social, environmental, and political issues in India.

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in the action thriller film Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars actor Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi along with actors Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in supporting roles. The film followed the story of an alcoholic professor who takes a three-month teaching job in a juvenile home, which is controlled by the nefarious Bhavani.The film released in theatres recently and received mixed reviews from the audience.

