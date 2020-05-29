Thalapathy Vijay’s Fan Prints Mask With Actror's Face On It; Twitterati Is Excited

With the entire country facing a lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, many big actors have come out in support of the helpless. South Indian superstar Thalapathy Vijay is also one of them. He donated ₹1.3 crores to the coronavirus relief fund set up by the government. Now, a fan of the actor created masks with Thalapthy Vijay’s face on it and will reportedly be giving it away to the ones who cannot afford to buy them.

Thalapathy Vijay fan prints masks

Thalapathy Vijay is known to have a huge fan following across the country especially in the Southern part. The actor also has a fan association turned welfare organisation that has several of his fans from across Tamil Nadu. The organisation is also headed by Thalapathy Vijay himself.

Recently, one of Thalapathy Vijay’s fans from Vijay Makkal Iyyakam, which is the social welfare organisation run by the actor, posted pictures of face masks with the actor’s face on it. The fans shared several pictures of masks that had pictures of Thalapathy Vijay in stills from his various movies. The masks will reportedly be distributed among the ones who cannot afford to buy one for themselves. These masks with Thalapathy Vijay’s face on it will be used as a safety precaution against protecting oneself from the coronavirus.

However, as soon as the fan shared the picture of the masks on social media, netizens went berserk. The pictures garnered a lot of attention from fans all over the internet. Many fans were even asking him as to how can they get their hands on one of them.

Take a look at the masks with Thalapathy Vijay’s face printed:

These were the fan reactions:

How to buy?

anna — KARTHICK💕 (@NjezKarthick) May 26, 2020

தலைவருக்கு ஒன்னு குடுத்திங்களா மாம்ஸ் ? — John Reese (@ragul_vjfan) May 27, 2020

How to buy this😍 — ~♚ŽỮβ€€♚|🇴 🇹 🇫 🇨 (@AhmedZubbair) May 26, 2020

Vijay Makkal Iyyakam was initially started as a fan club. However, as Thalapathy Vijay climbed up the success ladder, the fan club went on to expand as well. The Vijay Makkal Iyyakam was officially launched back in 2009. Thalapathy Vijay himself had even unveiled the flag of the same. This makes Thalapathy Vijay the second actor to do so with the first being Kamal Haasan.

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das and Andrea Jeremiah along with Vijay. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master was initially scheduled for an April 2020 release but has now been postponed due to the lockdown.

