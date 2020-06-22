Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday: South Superstars Pour In Wishes For The 'Bigil' Actor

Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his birthday and fans of the actor are quite delighted. The actor is one of the most loved superstars in the south film industry and has delivered several blockbusters over the years. According to a news portal, Thalapathy Vijay is also one of the highest-paid Kollywood actors in recent times. Vijay celebrates his 46th birthday today and several actors took to Twitter and other social media sites to wish him on this day.

South superstars pour in wishes for Thalapathy Vijay

Vijay made his debut in films as a lead with his father’s film Naaliya Theerpu in 1992. He gained popularity through this film; however, his first blockbuster came in the film Rasigan which was released in 1994. The actor then gained a massive fan following and rose to stardom. It was then Thalapathy Vijay acted in a few romantic films till 2003, he was loved in those films and fans praised his performance. However, his big hit came in the form of an action film titled Thirumalai. The streak of hits continued from thereon and Thalapathy Vijay went on to give back-to-back hits. Films like Ghilli, Thirupachi and Pokkiri were back-to-back hits by Thalapathy Vijay and thus became the cause for his major fan following. It was after this streak that Thalapathy Vijay got recognised as an action movie star or action hero.

Happppyyy birthdaaayyy to our #thalapathy.... #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay may you continue to grow from strength to strength.. and live a lonnnggggg life..continue to entertain us..our love for you will only grow..god bless you thalapathhhthyyyy..have an awesome safe bdayyyy @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/m1bHGAPhQF — 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath) June 21, 2020

Happy birthday @actorvijay Na 🤗🤗🤗😘

Have a fantastic year ahead

God bless 😍#HappyBirthdayThalapathy — Arya (@arya_offl) June 22, 2020

Wishing the #master @actorvijay na a very fantastic bday and many more to follow. Happy bday na!!!!! 🎂🎂👍🏼👍🏼 — Nitinsathyaa (@Nitinsathyaa) June 22, 2020

Since then Thalapathy Vijay has stayed in this genre and has delivered several hits over the years. The actor did face a series of setbacks till 2012. However, everything changed for the actor after his film Thupakki. Since then the actor has been soaring high on success and has not looked back ever since. The new filmmaking style of Thalapathy Vijay was appreciated by his fans who loved his performances in his new films. Thalapathy Vijay also reportedly paid close attention to delivering the kind of content the audience desired from his films and thus went on delivering several hits in the process. It is this process that has made Thalapathy Vijay a bankable star in the south industry and also one of the most loved actors in modern times, according to a news portal.

