Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' To Be First Movie To Hit The Theaters Ahead Of 'Sooryavanshi'?

In the unlock phase amid the COVID-19 crisis, media reports suggest that Thalapathy Vijay’s Master will make the first entry in the cinema halls among the Indian releases. A theatre owner and exhibitor told an entertainment portal that although theatre owners are upset about producers bypassing the entire theatrical process, there are many producers and banners who have decided to stand by the theatre owners in such times of crisis. He added that theatre owners value these producers and they are planning to open theatres sometime soon.

The exhibitor mentioned that the Master might release before Sooryavanshi and ’83. He said that Hindi films will still wait it out a bit to test the waters, even after theatres reopen. He added that the theatre owners are looking forward to releasing Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Disney's Mulan among the first few Hollywood films. The theatre owner also informed that for Indian movies, South Indian films will be the first to hit the theatres. Thalapathy Vijay’s Master is certainly going to be the first Indian film to be released once the lockdown is lifted and theatres get permission to reopen.

The person also stated that the government guidelines will be strictly followed and they are also trying to come up with different ways of combating the whole medical situation striking the world currently. He wrapped up the conversation saying that the theatre owners are in touch with the government and as soon as they give permission, they will be good to go. He also mentioned that all precautions will be taken regarding the same.

About Master

According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen playing a double role in Master. The film is being directed by Lokesh Kanagraj. The lead cast of Master also features Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will essay the lead antagonist. The movie is being produced by XB Film Creators.

The film is expected to release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu languages. Master was supposed to hit the marquee on April 9, 2020, however, was later pushed due to lockdown. Master is directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj and is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

