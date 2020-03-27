The Debate
RRR: Vijay Thalapathy To Not Have A Cameo In SS Rajamouli's Next?

Regional Indian Cinema

Various portals claimed that superstar Vijay would be featured in 'RRR'. However, a source recently spoke to a news organisation and quashed these rumours.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
RRR

Recently, several entertainment portals reported that superstar Thalapathy Vijay would feature in a cameo role in SS Rajamouli's upcoming blockbuster, RRR. These reports also claimed that Thalapathy Vijay would begin filming for RRR in the month of May after the coronavirus lockdown ended. Finally, the reports stated that SS Rajamouli was going to officially announce Vijay as a part of the cast in a few days. However, according to a source that spoke to a news organisation, all these reports were false and Vijay will not be featured in RRR.

Thalapathy Vijay to feature in RRR or not?

Also Read | Has RRR beaten SS Rajamouli's Bahubaali 2's pre-release records already?

Speaking to a news organisation, a source close to Thalapathy Vijay claimed that all the previous reports about the actor's cameo in RRR were false. The source told the organisation that Thalapathy Vijay was not a part of RRR. All the prior reports were just baseless rumours. The source further stated that the actor would announce his next project after the release of his upcoming film, Master

Also Read | Alia Bhatt: The actor’s film RRR to be postponed for a 2021 release

RRR is not the only film that Vijay is rumoured to be a part of. Several previous reports also claimed that the actor would be teaming up with director AR Murugadoss for his next film, which would also be the 65th film of his career. Vijay's next film, Master, was all set to release on April 09, 2020. However, with the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, which will go on till April 14, 2020, the film will no longer premiere on its indented release date, as all theatres will be closed. 

Also Read | RRR Cast: Know all about the star cast of the upcoming S. S. Rajamouli film

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli recently shared the motion poster for his upcoming film, RRR, on social media. Before posting the motion poster, SS Rajamouli stated that he wanted to uplift the spirit of his fans and also requested them to enjoy the poster while staying inside their house. Check out RRR's motion poster below. 

Also Read | RRR motion poster: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay convey festive wishes; here's the full form

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
