RRR: Vijay Thalapathy To Not Have A Cameo In SS Rajamouli's Next?

Recently, several entertainment portals reported that superstar Thalapathy Vijay would feature in a cameo role in SS Rajamouli's upcoming blockbuster, RRR. These reports also claimed that Thalapathy Vijay would begin filming for RRR in the month of May after the coronavirus lockdown ended. Finally, the reports stated that SS Rajamouli was going to officially announce Vijay as a part of the cast in a few days. However, according to a source that spoke to a news organisation, all these reports were false and Vijay will not be featured in RRR.

Thalapathy Vijay to feature in RRR or not?

Speaking to a news organisation, a source close to Thalapathy Vijay claimed that all the previous reports about the actor's cameo in RRR were false. The source told the organisation that Thalapathy Vijay was not a part of RRR. All the prior reports were just baseless rumours. The source further stated that the actor would announce his next project after the release of his upcoming film, Master.

RRR is not the only film that Vijay is rumoured to be a part of. Several previous reports also claimed that the actor would be teaming up with director AR Murugadoss for his next film, which would also be the 65th film of his career. Vijay's next film, Master, was all set to release on April 09, 2020. However, with the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, which will go on till April 14, 2020, the film will no longer premiere on its indented release date, as all theatres will be closed.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli recently shared the motion poster for his upcoming film, RRR, on social media. Before posting the motion poster, SS Rajamouli stated that he wanted to uplift the spirit of his fans and also requested them to enjoy the poster while staying inside their house. Check out RRR's motion poster below.

It's a time of global crisis. We wanted to do our bit in lifting up everyone's spirits. We are launching the long overdue Title Logo with Motion Poster of @RRRMovie, Tomorrow. Though I can’t promise any specific time now, as everyone of our team are working from home. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 24, 2020

