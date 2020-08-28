Thalapathy Vijay's Introduction Scene From His Much-awaited Tamil Film 'Master' Revealed

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited Kollywood film titled Master, which was earlier slated to hit the silver screens on April 9, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, ardent fans of the Tamil star have been eagerly waiting for an update by the makers regarding the highly-anticipated action-thriller film. Now, according to a report by Pinkvilla, actor Sanjeev has made a huge revelation about protagonist Vijay's introduction scene in Master.

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay's Upcoming Film With AR Murugadoss To Star Tamannaah As The Female Lead?

Thalapathy Vijay's introduction scene from Master revealed

Although the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Master have been keeping fans entertained by releasing several songs from the film's album, many have been waiting for a big update about the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. Now, a new update from the film has been doing rounds lately. Tamil actor Sanjeev, who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film, reportedly revealed that Vijay's introduction scene in the film will showcase his character's reunion with his college friends. Furthermore, it is also being said that the chartbuster song from Master titled Vaani Coming will be used at the introduction song for the Tamil megastar.

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' To Release Post Lockdown, Says Director Lokesh Kanagaraj

If the grapevines are to be believed, the Bigil actor will be seen essaying the role of a professor in this upcoming Tamil film. The songs of Master have been composed by popular Kollywood singer-composer Anirudh Ravichander. While the superhit songs of the action-thriller have hiked the excitement among fans a notch higher, many of them are awaiting Master's trailer or teaser release. Netizens were expecting the makers to drop the film's teaser on protagonist Vijay's birthday, i.e. June 22. However, it didn't happen and official updates regarding the same have yet not been announced by the makers.

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay To Collaborate With AR Murugadoss Yet Again For #Thalapathy65

About 'Master'

Thalapathy Vijay's Master is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, while it is produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. The film marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration of the Sarkar actor and Vijay Setupathi. Setupathi will be seen playing the antagonist in this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. Furthermore, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das in key roles. Along with Tamil, Master will also be released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay Marks 3 Years Of 'Mersal', Fans Remember The Film's Twitter Emoji

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.