Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Team Showers Birthday Wishes On Him; Unveils New Poster

Ahead of Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday, a special poster of the actor was released by Seven Screen Studios on June 18, which stormed the internet and flooded social media platforms. The poster features the actor’s sculpture, which is being constructed by Thalapathy Vijay’s iconic characters from his blockbuster films like Ghilli, Mersal, Thupakki, and Pokiri. Take a look at the posters shared:

The text on the poster reads: “Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay”. The co-producer of the film, Lalit Kumar, too reposted the picture on his Twitter handle and gave advances wishes to Thalapathy Vijay. Thalapathy Vijay celebrates his 46th birthday on June 22, 2020. Take a look:

Advance Birthday wishes to our beloved #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir.. Here is the special poster for #ThalapathyVijay Birthday from our #7ScreenStudio family 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/qKSfWFYo2u — Lalitkumar (@Lalit_SevenScr) June 18, 2020

All about 'Master'

Starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, and Andrea Jeremiah in the leading roles, Master is an upcoming action-thriller film written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and produced by Xavier Britto, under the banner XB Film Creators. As per reports, Master will be released in five languages, which include Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. If the reports are to be believed, the satellite rights of the film were sold to Sun TV Network, which secured the television rights in all languages, whereas the digital rights of the film were sold to Amazon Prime Video.

Slated to release in 2020, the film also stars actors Ramya Subramanian, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Nassar in prominent roles. Reportedly, the music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film was originally scheduled to hit screens on April 9, 2020, however, postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. No official statements about the films' release have been passed by the makers yet.

What's next for Thalapathy Vijay

Reportedly, AR Murugadoss is currently planning the second installment of the much-loved movie, Thupakki and actor Thalapathy Vijay has been roped in for the new film. If the reports are to be believed, Vijay will play the role of Jagadeesh, an Indian Army intelligence officer who is determined to demolish terrorism, just like the prequel film. The report adds that actor Kajal Aggarwal, who played the lead female role in Thuppakki, will be romancing Vijay in the sequel film as well. However, Kajal's involvement in the sequel movie is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

