Nick Kyrgios Labels Novak Djokovic A 'joker', Sarcastically Hits Back At Twitter Troll

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is not quite known for mincing his words. The 25-year-old, who is one of the few vegan tennis players, regularly takes to his social media to say what he feels, with his comments often making headlines. Nick Kyrgios has now reacted to Novak Djokovic’s disqualification from US Open 2020, cheekily running a Twitter poll for the same.

Nick Kyrgios labels Novak Djokovic a ‘joker’ on Twitter

Swap me for jokers incident. ‘Accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat’ how many years would I be banned for? — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 6, 2020

Soon after Novak Djokovic was disqualified from US Open 2020, Nick Kyrgios took to Twitter to run a poll. In the tweet, Nick Kyrgios asked fans to suggest the duration of the ban he would have received if it would have been him in place of Novak Djokovic. The Australian gave users three options to choose from, with the quantum of punishment varying from five to 20 years. Nick Kyrgios also cheekily played a pun on Novak Djokovic’s name, as he used the word ‘joker’ to refer to the tennis star. While referring to the US Open 2020 incident, Nick Kyrgios sarcastically suggested that Novak Djokovic had accidentally hit the line judge.

Probably just 5. But if it was with a Covid-infected ball after you'd arranged a recent shambolic tournament with zero pandemic precautions, then life. — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) September 6, 2020

We’d be bailing you outta jail right now — Tommy Paul (@TommyPaul1) September 6, 2020

Several fans reacted to Nick Kyrgios’ poll, with even American tennis player Tommy Paul chiming in. Paul replied to Nick Kyrgios’ tweet said that if the Australian had done something similar to what Novak Djokovic did at US Open 2020, they would have had to bail him out of jail. Nick Harris of Sporting Intelligence also had a cheeky dig at Novak Djokovic. Referring to the Adria Tour organised by Djokovic earlier this year which turned into a COVID-19 hotspot, Harris tweeted that while Nick Kyrgios would get five years of jail, he would have been handed a life sentence if he had organised a shambolic tournament with zero safety precautions like Djokovic.

Nick Kyrgios replies back to troll calling him ‘mediocre’

It’s hilarious when it’s the mediocre players who always chime in. — Al Dente (@dystopianbloke) September 7, 2020

Never lost to the guy 😅 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 7, 2020

Amongst the many reactions to Nick Kyrgios’ tweet, some also trolled the Australian for not playing professional tennis. Notably, Nick Kyrgios had earlier opted out of US Open 2020, citing safety concerns. The Australian was also quick to reply to a user, who suggested that "it’s hilarious when mediocre players chime in" to speak about incidents. Replying to the troll, Nick Kyrgios referred to his record with Novak Djokovic, as he said that he still hasn’t lost to the Serbian star.

Why was Djokovic disqualified?

Novak Djokovic was disqualified from US Open 2020 after he hit a line judge with the ball during his Round of 16 clash with Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta. After growing frustrated with not making the most of set points, Novak Djokovic swatted the ball in the direction of a line judge, which hit the woman in her throat as she collapsed gasping for breath. While Novak Djokovic apologized for the incident as he claimed that it was unintentional, the player was disqualified from US Open 2020. In addition to his US Open 2020 disqualification, the World No.1 was docked all the ranking points earned from the event, also being fined $250,000.

Image Credits: Nick Kyrgios Instagram, Novak Djokovic Instagram