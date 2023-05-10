The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 5: Adah Sharma's Film Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark

The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma in a prominent role has crossed ₹50 crore mark at the domestic box-office collection. As of day five figures, the film has collected approximately ₹56.86 crore. Despite all the backlash and obstacles, the film has been growing bigger and doing well at the box office.

Film critic Sumit Kadel, "#TheKeralaStory is an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE at the box office as it registers Bigger Tuesday than Monday which is a rare phenomena. Fri ₹ 8.03 Cr, Sat ₹ 11.22 Cr, Sun ₹ 16.40 Cr, Mon ₹ 10.07 Cr, Tue ₹ 11.14 Cr. Total - ₹ 56.86 Cr Nett." Amid all the controversies surrounding the Adah Sharma starrer film, it has managed to record the fifth-highest opening for a Hindi-language movie in 2023 after Pathaan. According to the estimates, Ther Kerala Story has shown a growth of more than or around 10 percent on Day five. Check the tweet below:

#TheKeralaStory is an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE at the box office as it registers Bigger Tuesday than Monday which is a rare phenomena.



Fri ₹ 8.03 Cr

Sat ₹ 11.22 Cr

Sun ₹ 16.40 Cr

Mon ₹ 10.07 Cr

Tue ₹ 11.14 Cr



Total - ₹ 56.86 Cr Nett pic.twitter.com/mfd5pgwiSr — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 10, 2023

There has been lots of controversy around the film ever since its release. States like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have put a ban on the film. While West Bengal's chief minister Mamata Banerjee put a ban on the film to "avoid any incident of hatred and violence", theater owners in Tamil Nadu stopped the film's show as "precautionary measure."

Ashoke Pandit condemns ban on The Kerala Story

Ashoke Pandit, who is the president of the Indian Film and Television Director's Association (IFTDA), issued a statement against the West Bengal government after they banned The Kerala Story. In the IFTDA statement he wrote, "IFTDA CONDEMNS THE BAN ON VIPUL SHAH’S FILM ‘THE KERALA STORY’ BY THE BENGAL GOVERNMENT. We strongly feel that its against the freedom of expression of a filmmaker. We stand by the filmmaker and his film exactly the way we stood by films like Udta Punjab and Padmaavat. The film which has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification cannot be banned. We therefore appeal to the State Government to revert their decision of banning the film."

UP, MP declares The Kerala Story tax-free

Meanwhile, Adah Sharma starter, The Kerala Story has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The decision was taken to make the audience aware of such incidents that took place in the country. The film is based on a real-life story and released in theatres on May 5.