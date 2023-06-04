The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen On Odisha Train Accident: My Heart Goes With...

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen recently expressed grief over the Odisha train accident that happened on Friday (May 2). The director tweeted that after seeing the videos of the Balasore rail accident, he is having difficulty sleeping at night. He grieved that his heart goes out to the families who died or got injured in the tragic accident.

Sen also gave a shout-out to all the workers of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and Fire Service for carrying out the rescue operation day and night to save lives. Check out the tweet below:

(A screengrab of Sudipto Sen's tribute | Image: Sudipto Sen/Twitter)

At least 288 people were killed in a tragic train accident

(Odisha train accident | Image: ANI)

On Friday, a horrific three-train collision took place in Balasore, Odisha. The clash involved Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train. It resulted in the loss of around 288 lives, and over 803 were injured. According to railway officials, over 3,400 passengers were travelling in both trains. Soon after the news broke out, many celebs, including Akshay Kumar, Jr NTR, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, expressed their grief.

Coming back to Sudipto Sen, it seems he is not keeping well, as a few days ago, Adah Sharma wished him a speedy recovery. The actress shared a BTS picture with the director and asked him to get well soon. Also, she added that everyone is waiting for his next movie announcement.

On the work front, the director has been in the news owing to his recently released film The Kerala Story. The film has been doing well at the Indian box office. In the fourth week of the release, the movie earned Rs 231.72 crore, as per Taran Adarsh. The film featured Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani and others in pivotal roles.