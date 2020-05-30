'The Lion King' Song Can You Feel The Love Tonight Gets New Version: Read Details

For many, Disney music always has a way of hitting the right emotional chords. The music reminds fans of a different time or a special moment that sparks the feeling they had the first time they heard it. Such is the case with a new single released recently, teasing a full new album later this year.

Matteo Bocelli recently released a new cover of the popular Disney ballad Can You Feel The Love Tonight from the film The Lion King. The famous and much-loved song marks the first single from an upcoming album of classical versions of Disney songs which is set to debut in October 2020. The song was written by Elton John and Tim Rice and won an Academy Award for best original song in the year 1994. Apart from this, Bocelli, previously also sang a duet titled Fall on Me with his father which was played during the closing credits of 2018 released Disney film The Nutcracker and The Four Realms. Check out the new version below:

Can You Feel the Love Tonight, the story of the song

The new version of the song, Can You Feel The Love Tonight, was released on May 29, 2020. The song sees Bocelli accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the historic ensemble of London. Matteo Bocelli’s new version is now available on many streaming services. The famous song was written by Elton John and Tim Rice for the film The Lion King, as an accompaniment to a romantic scene that sees Simba and Nala.

The duo won the Oscar in 1994 for the best original song. Later, the song was also present in the remake, a live-action 2019 film. Bocelli sings the original song in English, and it was also translated in Italian as “love is in the air tonight“. However, in the film of ’94, the song was sung by Kristle Edwards, Joseph Williams, Sally Dworsky, Nathan Lane, and Ernie Sabella in the original version. While, da Tonino Accolla, Ermavilo, Roberto Stafoggia, and Lorena Brancucci sang this song in the Italian version.

All about Disney Goes Classical album

The album “Disney goes Classical”, born from the union of Decca Records and Walt Disney Records, Disney Music Group, and is slated to be released on October 2, 2020. The album will contain the most famous songs from various Disney films, which will be re-orchestrated by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and recorded in Abbey Road Studios in London. Many famous personalities like the soprano Renée Fleming, violinist Lindsey Stirling and classical guitarist Japanese Kaori Muraji, in addition to Bocelli, are a part of this music alum. Below the list of tracks that will be included in the album.

‘Colours of the Wind’ from Pocahontas

‘A Whole New World’ from Aladdin

‘Let It Go’ ft Lindsey Stirling from Frozen

‘The Bare Necessities’ from The Jungle Book

‘How Far I’ll Go’ from Oceania

‘When You Wish Upon a Star’ feat. Renée Fleming from Pinocchio

‘When She Loved Me’ feat. The Work Men from Toy Story

‘ Beauty And The Beast ’ from Beauty and The Beast

’ from Beauty and The Beast ‘Go the Distance’ from Hercules

‘Overture’ from Mary Poppins

‘Part of Your World’ ft Kaori Muraji from The Little Mermaid

‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ feat. Matteo Bocelli from The Lion King

‘I See the Light’ from Tangled

‘Reflection’ from Mulan

‘Almost There’ from The Princess And The Frog

