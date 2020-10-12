'He's So Cute' From 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Shooting Location Details Revealed

Sarileru Neekevvaru came out as one of the biggest hits of 2019. The film was loved for its amazing storyline and the immersive screenplay that the film was shot with. A number of outdoor shoots were done for the film which provided for a scenic backdrop in most of the shots for the film.

The song “He’s Soo Cute” especially featured an amazing location with trees and lush greenery accompanied by the mountains and a flowing river. The scenic beauty of the film is one of the aspects that led fans into questioning as to where the film was shot.

The shooting location for "He's So Cute" from Sarileru Neekevvaru

According to reports from Hindustan Times and News18, it was revealed that Sarileru Neekevvaru as a film was shot in Kashmir, Kerala and Ramoji Film City. Thus, the cinematic beauty could be achieved to sheer brilliance. The song He’s soo cute also featured a number of waterfalls and riverbanks in the backdrop. Therefore, fans weren’t sure as to where the song was shot. As per multiple reports, the cast of the film shot a huge portion of the movie in Kashmir between July 5 and July 20.

Thus one can assume that the song had been shot there. The makers have not revealed or spoken about the location of He’s Soo Cute song. However, by the visuals, one could assume that the filming may have taken place on the lush mountains of Kashmir. The vegetation seen around in the song too solidifies this assumption.

The song features Rashmika Mandanna dancing in all the beautiful locations trying to woo Mahesh Babu’s character. The location was a beautiful one and thus contributed well to the playfully romantic song sung by Madhu Priya. The song went on to become a huge hit and was loved by the fans who watched the film. The video was uploaded on Youtube and it went on to garner a staggering 41 million views till date.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is currently touted to be among the biggest blockbusters of 2020. The film released on January 11 and garnered huge praise from the audiences who watched the movie. The movie was directed by Anil Ravipudi and featured a huge star cast including Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj and Rajendra Prasad. The music of the film was composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

