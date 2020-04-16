Madhavan Opens Up On His Friendship With Thala Ajith, Says 'We Share Similar Likings'

Madhavan, during his recent media interaction, talked about his friendship with Thala Ajith. He reminisced how Thala Ajith helped him during his initial days in Chennai. Reportedly, Thala Ajith and Madhavan met on the sets of Mani Ratnam's romance movie- Alaipayuthey. The movie had Shalini paired opposite Madhavan, whom Thala Ajith was dating back then.

Furthermore in the interview, Madhavan revealed that although he shared a close bond with Thala Ajith, however, it was due to their collective fondness for cars and flights that strength their friendship further. He added that he shared similar likings as Ajith. Madhavan in the interview also expressed disappointment over letting go off a chance to play a negative role in Thani Oruvan. Reportedly, Madhavan was offered the role of the antagonist in the Jayaram Ravi starrer, however, due to undisclosed reasons the actor had to opt-out of the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan will be next seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The upcoming film is touted to be a science-fiction based on the life of ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan. The movie features an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Madhavan, Bhawsheel Sahni, Arnaud Humbert, Simran, among others, in pivotal roles. Besides the upcomer, Madhavan also has Dhilip Kumar's Maara, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's Chanda Mama Door Ke, among others in his kitty.

On the other hand, Thala Ajith has H Vinoth's Valimai in his kitty. The movie, starring Thala Ajith, Huma Qureshi and Yami Gautam in the lead, is expected to be a high-octane action-thriller. The Thala Ajith starrer is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under his production banner Bayview Projects LLP.

