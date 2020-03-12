'Thupparivaalan 2' First Look Revealed By Vishal Amidst Controversies; See Here

Thupparivaalan 2 lately seems to be under a lot of controversy. However, notwithstanding the current situation, Vishal took to his Twitter account today to reveal the first look from the movie. Here's how it looks.

Vishal's look from Thupparivaalan 2

In the poster, Vishal is wearing a brown trench coat typical of detective characters. He is also seen adjusting his fedora hat which incidentally hid his face. Vishal is also carrying an umbrella in the other hand. The backdrop is that of London's Big Ben while Vishal himself is standing on the Westminster Bridge. Along with the first look of his from Thupparivaalan 2, Vishal added a caption hailing the movie.

In other news, Thupparivaalan 2 is currently making headlines because of director Mysskin sudden exit from the project. According to rumours doing rounds, Mysskin had demanded an extra ₹40 Crores to complete the remaining bits of Thupparivaalan 2. Vishal is now reportedly directing the remaining portions himself. He is also the producer of Thupparivaalan 2. Both Vishal and director Mysskin have issued their respective statements regarding the matter on their social media handles.

About Thupparivaalan 2

Apart from Vishal, the cast of Thupparivaalan 2 also includes Prasanna, Lovely Singh, Nassar, Gautami and Rahman who will be playing important roles in the movie. The first part of Thupparivaalan was directed by Mysskin which did commercially well at the box office. Thupparivaalan 2 is also touted to be one of the most awaited films of this year where Vishal will be reprising his role as the detective, Kanniyan Poongundran.

