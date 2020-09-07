Tovino Thomas Begins Shooting For Rohith VS' 'Kala'; Shares Pictures From Puja Ceremony

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas started shooting for his forthcoming movie with Rohith VS on Saturday, September 5. The film, titled Kala is a thriller that would touch upon the concept of human revolution. Sharing a picture from the Pooja ceremony of the film, Tovino Thomas wrote: "#Kala Pooja! #StartsRolling." (sic) The movie also stars Lal and Divya Pillai in lead roles.

Here's Tovino Thomas' post:

Kala, starring Tovino Thomas, Lal, and Divya Pillai in the lead, also features actors like Sumesh Moor, and a canine dog named Bazigar in prominent roles. The movie will explore the concept of man vs nature, and its script is written by Rohith VS (director) and newbie Yadhu Pushpakaran. A few weeks ago, the first look poster of the Tovino Thomas starrer was released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Akhil George will be handling the cinematography of Kala. Interestingly, Kala marks Akhil and Rohith's (director) third collaboration after Adventures of Omanakuttan (2017), and Iblis (2018). The film is produced by Siju Mathew and Navis Xavier, and co-produced by Tovino Thomas, Rohith VS, and Akhil George.

What's next for Tovino Thomas?

Tovino Thomas will be next seen in Basil Joseph's Minnal Murali. The movie, starring Tovino Thomas and Guru Somasundaram in the lead, is touted to one of Malayalam cinema's first superhero flick. The teaser of Minnal Murali was released a few days ago and has crossed more than 2 million views.

The movie also features Aju Varghese in a prominent role. The script of the Tovino Thomas starrer is written by Arun AR and Justin Mathew, and cinematography is handled by Sameer Thahir. Livingston Mathew will be editing the film. The movie is produced by Bangalore Days (2014) fame Sophia Paul under her production banner Weekend Blockbusters.

Besides the upcomer, Tovino Thomas has an array of movies in his kitty. He has Jitin Lal's Ajayante Randam Moshanam, where he is rumoured to play a triple role. Thereafter, Tovino Thomas has K.S. Bava's Karachi 81, among others in the pipeline. Several media reports also claim that Tovino Thomas will be playing the role of Chacko in Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala starrer Kurup.

