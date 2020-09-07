Tovino Thomas Shares Glimpses Of Son Tahaan's Baptism Ceremony

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas recently shared pictures and a video from his son Tahaan's baptism ceremony. Sharing the video and photos online, Tovino Thomas wrote: "That blessed feeling! Glimpses from Tahaan's Baptism." (sic) Tahaan's baptism ceremony was held in Irinjalakuda on August 30, 2020, in the presence of close family members.

Check out Tahaan's baptism pictures and video:

Tahaan, born in June, was baptised on August 30 in the presence of family and friends. Tahaan's baptism was followed by a small party at actor Tovino Thomas' residence. Tahaan is actor Tovino Thomas and partner Lidiya's second child as they have a daughter named Izza.

Prithviraj and others congratulate Tovino Thomas on Tahaan's baptism

Actors like Prithviraj, Neha Iyer, and others wished Tovino Thomas on Tahaan's baptism. Prithviraj said, "Our love to the little superman. Hugs from Ally." (sic) Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali director too dropped a comment on Tahaan's baptism pictures and video; here's what he said:

What's next for Tovino Thomas?

Tovino Thomas will be next seen in Basil Joseph's Minnal Murali. The movie, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, also features actors like Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, and others in prominent roles. The film marks the second association of Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph after the success of Godha (2017). Recently, the makers released the teaser of the movie, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

The movie is written by Arun AR and Justin Mathew. The cinematography is handled by Sameer Thahir, and Livingston Mathew will be editing the film. The Tovino Thomas starrer is produced by Sophia Paul under her banner Weekend Blockbusters.

Besides the upcomer, Tovino Thomas is rumoured to play a prominent role in Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. Thereafter, Thomas has Jitin Lal's Ajayante Randam Moshanam and K.S. Bava's Karachi 81 in the pipeline. All of which are slated to hit the marquee in the coming months.

