Tovino Thomas' 'kickass' Shirtless Pic As A Professional Boxer Is Impressing The Internet

South actor Tovino Thomas recently took to Instagram to share a dashing picture of himself where is seen indulging in physical activity. In the picture posted, he is keeping himself occupied by practising with a punching bag. He is spotted with a pulled-back ponytail and long beard which has been set well for the intense picture. Tovino Thomas is receiving widespread praise for his rugged look and the intense nature of the photograph.

Tovino Thomas's Instagram post features him as a boxer

Actor Tovino Thomas recently took to social media to share a stunning shirtless picture of himself posing as a professional boxer. In the picture posted, the actor is seen wearing a pair of red boxers which are typically worn by athletes who plan on getting into the ring. He is also spotted with a pair of matching red gloves. Tovino Thomas appears with a toned body and well-defined abs which show the hard work he had put in to get into shape.

In the caption for the post, Tobvino Thomas has written about how much he loves the click while crediting all the people who worked behind the idea. He mentioned cinematographer Jomon T John, who is one of the best professionals in his field. Tovino has revealed that Jomon found a new hobby during the lockdown and he feels blessed to be a part of it. He has also thanked Jomon for featuring him in his photography series and for such kickass pictures.

Tovino Thomas has also mentioned a bunch of people who worked towards creating the right look for the picture. He has tagged Mohamed Ameer Aji, Jishad Shamsudeen, and Ali Askar for helping him achieve his fitness goals in various ways. Have a look at the picture on Tovino Thomas’ Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, fans have expressed how impressed they are with Tovino Thomas’ new look. One of his fans has also pointed out that the actor’s body fat looked lesser. Have a look at a few uplifting comments by Tovino Thomas’ followers here.

