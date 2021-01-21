Tovino Thomas' Birthday Special: Did You Know His Career Started As An Assistant Director?

Tovino Thomas has worked in several Malayalam films and proved his acting skills to the audience, being praised for a number of his performances. He struggled for many years before getting into acting and was associated with the film industry even before he made his debut. Many people may not be aware of the fact that he even worked as an assistant director before finally stepping in front of the camera. On the occasion of Tovino Thomas’ birthday, have a look at the film in which he worked as an assistant director along with other facts about the actor.

Tovino Thomas’ work as an assistant director

While the audiences are used to seeing Tovino’s name in the credits as an actor, there is one film in which people will find his name as an assistant director. The film is Theevram, which stars none other than Dulquer Salmaan, who has been a big name in the Malayalam film industry for long. Theevram is a thriller film directed by Roopesh Peethambaran and along with Dulquer, it also stars other actors such as Shikha Nair, Sreenivasan, Riya Saira and others. But hardly anyone would be aware that among the credits of the film was an aspiring actor, who would soon step into the frame.

ALSO READ: Tovino Thomas' Birthday: Take This Trivia Quiz About The Actor And Test Your Knowledge

Tovino Thomas made his debut soon after Theevram in the movie Prabhuvinte Makkal. His debut was followed by a number of films that showcased his acting talent and he was soon recognised as an upcoming name in Malayalam films. One of the earliest roles that he garnered attention was for the film ABCD, in which he played a negative role. He soon started getting different kinds of roles, both as a protagonist and as an antagonist.

ALSO READ: Tovino Thomas Celebrates His Birthday By Giving Fans A Sneak Peek Into His Latest Film

Tovino Thomas' birthday falls on January 21, which sees him turning 32 years old. He entered the world of films at a very young age and eventually made a good space for himself as an actor. The last few years have seen him appear in several films, including Forensic, Edakkad Battalion 06, Lucifer, Maari 2, Abhiyude Katha Anuvinteyum Abhiyum Anuvum and many more. He was last seen in the film Kilometers and Kilometers and has several films lined by for a release this year.

ALSO READ: Tovino Thomas' Net Worth Ready To Shoot Up As Minnal Murali's Teaser Receives Massive Love

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher & Kirron Kher's Combined Net Worth As They Complete 35 Years Of Togetherness

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.