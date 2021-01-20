Tovino Thomas' Birthday: Take This Trivia Quiz About The Actor And Test Your Knowledge

Ranked as one of the most desirable men from Kerala in one of the local publications, Tovino Thomas is an actor who appears in Malayalam cinema. He made his debut in Malayalam movies in 2012 and is recognised for his wide range of characters portrayed in different movies. From protagonists to side roles and antagonists, the actor is known for his heart-touching performances.

Tovino Thomas won several accolades and awards for his Malayalam films. Some of Tovino Thomas’ movies to watch are Ennu Ninte Moideen, Mayaanadhi, Maari 2, Theevandi, Virus, Guppy and Forensic. Tovino Thomas has several fans spread across the country and on the occasion of Tovino Thomas' birthday, here's Tovino Thomas' Quiz to take and test your fan-knowledge.

Tovino Thomas' Trivia Quiz

1. For which film did Tovino Thomas win Performer of The Year award?

Mayanadhi

Roopesh Peethambaran

Style

Manam

2. Which of these was Tovino Thomas' debut movie?

Prabhuvinte Makkal

Ennu Ninte Moideen

7th Day

Koothara

3. In which of these film did Tovino Thomas play a dual role?

Style

Duet

Boys

Roopesh Peethambaran

4. In which of these films did Tovino Thomas gave a cameo appearance?

Roopesh Peethambaran

August Club

Duet

Boys

5. Tovino Thomas won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for which of these films?

2 Penkuttikal

Guppy

Abhiyude Katha Anuvinteyum/ Abhiyum Anuvum

Mayanadhi

6. Who was Tovino Thomas' first co-star in one of his Malayalam movies?

Nayanthara

Priya

Swasika

Raashi

7. What is the name of Tovino Thomas' wife?

Lidiya

Diana

Supriya

Sugandha

8. With which director did Tovino Thomas work as an assistant?

Mani Ratnam

Ss Rajamouli

Shankar

Roopesh Peethambaran

9. What did Tovino Thomas pursue before switching to acting?

Bachelors in Arts

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Software Engineering

Advocacy

10. Who is Tovino Thomas' second cousin?

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Dulquer Salmaan

Nivin Pauly

Allu Arjun

11. Which cause did Tovino donate for?

2017 Odisha Floods

1930 Japan Floods

2020 Assam Floods

2018 Kerala Floods

Answers to Tovino Thomas' trivia

1. Mayanadhi

2. Prabhuvinte Makkal

3. Style

4. August Club

5. Mayanadhi

6. Swasika

7. Lidiya Tovino

8. Roopesh Peethambaran

9.Electronics and Communication Engineering

10. Nivin Pauly

11. 2018 Kerala Floods

