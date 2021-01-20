Tovino Thomas' Birthday: Take This Trivia Quiz About The Actor And Test Your Knowledge

Quick links:
Ranked as one of the most desirable men from Kerala in one of the local publications, Tovino Thomas is an actor who appears in Malayalam cinema. He made his debut in Malayalam movies in 2012 and is recognised for his wide range of characters portrayed in different movies. From protagonists to side roles and antagonists, the actor is known for his heart-touching performances.
Tovino Thomas won several accolades and awards for his Malayalam films. Some of Tovino Thomas’ movies to watch are Ennu Ninte Moideen, Mayaanadhi, Maari 2, Theevandi, Virus, Guppy and Forensic. Tovino Thomas has several fans spread across the country and on the occasion of Tovino Thomas' birthday, here's Tovino Thomas' Quiz to take and test your fan-knowledge.
1. For which film did Tovino Thomas win Performer of The Year award?
2. Which of these was Tovino Thomas' debut movie?
3. In which of these film did Tovino Thomas play a dual role?
4. In which of these films did Tovino Thomas gave a cameo appearance?
5. Tovino Thomas won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for which of these films?
6. Who was Tovino Thomas' first co-star in one of his Malayalam movies?
7. What is the name of Tovino Thomas' wife?
8. With which director did Tovino Thomas work as an assistant?
9. What did Tovino Thomas pursue before switching to acting?
10. Who is Tovino Thomas' second cousin?
11. Which cause did Tovino donate for?
1. Mayanadhi
2. Prabhuvinte Makkal
3. Style
4. August Club
5. Mayanadhi
6. Swasika
7. Lidiya Tovino
8. Roopesh Peethambaran
9.Electronics and Communication Engineering
10. Nivin Pauly
11. 2018 Kerala Floods
GIF source: Giphy.com
