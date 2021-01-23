Tovino Thomas' Birthday, 'Kala' Teaser And New Film; What Was The Actor Up To This Week?

Tovino Thomas' birthday became a celebratory affair for the fans of the actor, as he released the teaser of his upcoming film, Kala. The teaser shows the actor stepping into the shoes of a man who loves his pet dog abundantly and is willing to do whatever it takes for him. The fans of the actor were also treated with the piece of news that he will be next seen front lining a film known as Anveshippin Kandethum (Which translates to "keeping searching and you’ll find"). Although other details regarding Tovino Thomas' Anveshippin Kandethum haven't been revealed yet, it appears that the announcement itself was enough for the fans of the actor to rejoice. This article will talk about all the events that took place in the life of Tovino Thomas in the past week.

The passing of Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri:

The film fraternity lost veteran actor Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri on the 20th of this month. Many actors, including Tovino Thomas, took to Instagram in order to mourn his loss. The condolence post can be found below.

Tovino Thomas' birthday (21st January):

The now 32-year-old actor brought in his birthday on the 21st of this month. Although the details regarding his birthday celebrations (if there was one) have not been released as of yet, it was observed that fellow industry mates took to various social media sites in order to wish the actor on his special day. The likes of Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj, and Gokul Suresh were amongst the first ones that wished the actor. Those posts can be found below:

The announcement of Tovino Thomas' Anveshippin Kandethum (21st January):

On the occasion of his birthday, the fans of the actor learned that he will be seen front lining a movie known as Anveshippin Kandethum (Which translates to "keeping searching and you’ll find"). The first look posters of the same were shared by the who's who of the Indian entertainment fraternity. As one can see in the posts below, only a handful of vital information, such as the title card and the names attached to it, were the only things that were revealed through it. The details regarding Tovino Thomas' Anveshippin Kandethum cast are still in the dark. An announcement post by Mohanlal can be found below.

The release of "Kala" teaser:

After waiting for long, the makers of Tovino Thomas' next released the teaser of Kala, which tells the story of a man and the love for his dog. The one-minute-long feature presentation was shared by many of his industry mates. The Kala teaser can be found below.

Tovino Thomas' ad films:

Tovino Thomas also worked on two ad films, which were shared by the actor quite recently. The videos in question were shared by the actor through his Instagram handle. They can be found below as well.

The ad films:

