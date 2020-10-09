Tovino Thomas 'clinically Stable', Actor To Stay Under Observation For 48 Hours

Actor Tovino Thomas will remain in the Intensive Care Unit for 48 hours under observation. According to a report by Hindustan Times, a medical bulletin by the hospital revealed that the star is safe and stable. Earlier, Thomas suffered an injury, which led to internal bleeding while filming an action scene. The makers had to hospitalize him a week ago. Here are further details about Tovino Thomas. Read on:

Tovino Thomas to remain in ICU for 48 hours

Actor Tovino Thomas suffered a stomach injury while filming an action sequence for his upcoming project 'Kala'. After he complained of pain, the makers rushed him to the Renai Medicity Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Kochi, according to the report. They shifted him to the ICU due to internal bleeding. The bulletin read that actor Tovino Thomas was admitted to the Accident & Emergency department on October 7, 2020, with severe abdominal pain.

It added that they took him up for CT angiogram which revealed mesenteric hematoma or blood clots. The bulletin read that as there was no active bleeding, the doctors shifted him to ICU for 48 hours where he has been kept under observation. It said that the actor’s blood count increased and they treated him with appropriate antibiotics.

The bulletin also assured that actor Tovino Thomas was clinically stable. It added that a repeat CT angiogram was planned after 48 hours and would remain under observation in ICU until then. Moreover, it read that in case of any deterioration in the actor’s condition, they might take him for immediate laparoscopic procedure. However, it concluded by stating that his condition was satisfactory.

Tovino Thomas was shooting for his upcoming Malayalam flick Kala. The filming of the VS Rohit directorial had come to a halt after the incident. As per the report, it will resume after Tovino Thomas' recovery from the injury. Previously, the actor appeared in 'Forensic' movie. Now, the fans have been awaiting the release of 'Minnal Murali' after its teaser was well-received by the viewers.

