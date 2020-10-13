Tovino Thomas Discharged From Hospital, Expresses Gratitude For Doctors & Well-wishers

Actor Tovino Thomas who was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi after he injured himself on the sets of Rohith VS' Kala got discharged from the hospital recently. "I got discharged from the hospital, and at home now," wrote Tovino Thomas in a social media post. He added, "Thanks and love for all your wishes and concern in the last few days. The doctors and hospital staff took great care of me. A big thanks to them." (sic) Further in the post, Tovino Thomas expressed gratitude towards his colleagues and well-wishers for showering love upon him.

Tovino Thomas' post

Tovino Thomas wishes to join sets soon

Tovino Thomas, in the social media post, revealed that he would be joining the sets of Kala soon. "Hoping to get back to work soon and keep entertaining you with good movies," (sic) wrote Tovino Thomas. Kala, starring Tovino Thomas and Divya Pillai in the lead, went on floors in September. It was during the shoot of Kala that Tovino Thomas developed abdominal pain, and was admitted to Renai Medicity, Kochi.

Kala written and directed by Rohith VS also features actors like Lal and Sumesh Moor in prominent roles. The movie is produced by Siju Mathew and Navis Xavior; co-produced by Akhil George, Tovino Thomas, and Rohith VS. Recently, the makers of the film released the motion poster of the film, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas, on the work front, has an array of films at different stages of production. He has Basil Joseph's Minnal Murali, which is touted to be Malayalam films' first superhero flick. Besides the upcomer, Tovino Thomas has Jithin Lal's Ajayanthe Randam Moshanam, KS Bava's Karachi 81, among others in the pipeline.

