Tovino Thomas Reveals How He Is Spending Quarantine Days, Says 'I Chose To Be Happy'

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas on Tuesday shared a picture on his social media. The picture came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown of the country in the wake of the novel coronavirus. The picture that said: "Family, books, movies, workout, board games. My lockdown doesn't seem so boring! Stay positive, stay safe, stay happy," revealed what kept Tovino Thomas busy during the lockdown. He captioned the post with: "Happiness is a choice. I chose to be happy! Make the most out of your time at home." (sic)

Check out Tovino Thomas' post:

Tovino Thomas, who had his movie Kilometers and Kilometers slated for release on March 12, 2020, had to postpone the release of the film due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The movie, starring Tovino Thomas and Joju George in the lead, will now release soon after the Coronavirus scare settles down. Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas has a bunch of films in his kitty.

He is reported to be preparing for his role in Basil Joseph's Minnal Murali, soon after the coronavirus scare settles. The movie touted to be a superhero flick will reunite the director-actor duo after the success of Godha (2017). The official poster of the forthcoming movie was recently released by the makers, amping up the excitement of the moviegoers.

Besides the upcomer, Tovino Thomas is rumoured to play an important role in Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. The gangster-drama starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala is reported to feature Tovino in the role of Chacko. The Srinath Rajendran directorial is expected to hit the silver screens soon.

