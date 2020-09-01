Tovino Thomas Starrer 'Minnal Murali' Teaser Released On Onam As Surprise For Fans; Watch

Tovino Thomas' forthcoming movie Minnal Murali's teaser was launched on Monday, August 31. Several Indian celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Keerthy Suresh, Vijay Sethupathi, and others shared the same online. The 69 seconds teaser gives a peek into the dubious activities of a man, who calls himself as Minnal Murali. He is a vandal who has created mayhem in a hamlet in Kerala with his amusing antics. Here is the teaser of the film.

Check out Minnal Murali teaser:

Minnal Murali teaser released during Onam

The 69 seconds teaser takes the audiences through an enthralling journey of a youngster, who possesses superpowers, which he uses to conduct dubious activities. The youngster, who goes by the name of Minnal Murali is just a fun-quenching youth, who finds joy and rejoice in the public display of his power, strength, and intelligence. The movie touted to be Kerala's first superhero flick marks the reunion of Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph after the success of Godha (2017). Minnal Murali's teaser was released simultaneously by several Indian celebrities from various film industries. Interestingly, Minnal Murali teaser was launched on Onam as a surprise to the audiences.

All details about Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali

Minnal Murali, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, also features actors like Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, and others in prominent roles. The film is directed by Basil Joseph and written by Arun AR and Justin Mathew. Meanwhile, popular cinematographer Sameer Thahir will be cranking the camera, and Livingston Mathew will be editing the film. The movie is produced by Sophia Paul under her banner Weekend Blockbusters. A few weeks ago, the first look of the film was released online, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

What's next for Tovino Thomas?

Tovino Thomas will be next seen in Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala starrer Kurup. Tovino Thomas is rumoured to play an important role in the gangster-drama. According to media reports, Tovino Thomas will portray the role of Chacko in the film. Besides the upcomer, Tovino Thomas has Jitin Lal's Ajayante Randam Moshanam and K.S. Bava's Karachi 81 at different stages of production.

