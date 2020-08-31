Shilpa Shinde's Net Worth: Check Out How Well-off The 'Bigg Boss 11' Winner Is; Read More

Shilpa Shinde kick-started her acting career in the year 2001. She was roped in for the serial Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai. After which, she was a part of back-to-back shows. Shilpa was the winner of Bigg Boss 11. Here's a look at Shilpa Shinde's net worth.

Shilpa Shinde's net worth

As per the report of Topplanetinfo.com, Shilpa Shinde's net worth is estimated at Rs 14 crore ($2 Million). Shilpa Shinde's net worth is apprehensive of her appearances in several television shows. Born to late Dr Satyadeo Shinde and Geeta Satyadeo Shinde, the 44-year-old rose to fame after her role in Aandhi was well-received by the audience.

Shilpa Shinde's career

Shilpa Shinde has been a part of daily soaps like Awaz - Dil Se Dil Tak, Amrapali, Bhabhi, Sanjivani, Raat Hone Ko Hai, Rabba Ishq Na Hove among others. Meanwhile, Shilpa appeared in one of the episodes of C.I.D. too. Her role as Veera in Betiyaan Apni Yaa Paraaya Dhan received much love. The show also starred Ranjeev Verma, who played the role of a father with six daughters and one son.

Also Read | Nani's net worth is as huge as 'V' movie star's fandom; Details inside

Shilpa Shinde was then roped in for the show Solhah Singaarr. After which she impressed masses with her acting chops in Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Waaris, Maayka, Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, Chidiya Ghar among others. Shilpa lifted up the trophy in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11. She won the show, whereas Hina Khan was the runner up. She won many hearts with her role as Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. Shinde was last seen in the TV program, Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan, alongside Sunil Grover and has also been a part of Telugu films too.

Also Read | Anupam Kher & Kirron Kher's combined net worth as they complete 35 years of togetherness

In 2017, Shilpa Shinde was roped in for a music album in the movie Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, late actor Rishi Kapoor, Karanvir Bohra, Vir Das, Prem Chopra, Payal Ghosh among others. Shilpa's song from the film titled Maro Line is voiced by Neha Kakkar, Aiswarya Nigam and Chorus.

Also Read | Jim Sarbh's massive net worth will make you 'Flip'; here's how well-off the actor is

Also Read | Guru Randhawa's net worth proves why he is the 'High Rated Gabru' of the music world

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.