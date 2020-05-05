Tovino Thomas Does Perfect 'Superman' Push-ups To Prep For His Superhero Role

Many of Tovino Thomas fans might be aware of the fact that he is a fitness buff. Over the years the actor has shared his gym diaries several times. The latest addition to this is his perfect Superman push-up. Earlier today that is on May 5, 2020, he shared a video and still from his gym doing the difficult exercise.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas And Mamta Mohandas' 'Forensic' Gets A Release Date

Tovino Thomas’ perfect ‘Superman’

Tovino Thomas’ Instagram is full of his fitness endeavours. The actor shares several tricks and techniques. Out of them all, the Superman push-up is considered a difficult one as per reports. However, Tovino Thomas managed to make the jump within seconds. In the video that he shared on his IG, he can be seen preparing for the full-body, horizontal jump, after the layup. The actor has both his hands and legs in the air similar to that of the exercise’s names’ origin character, Superman. All he needs is an outfit of the superhero after this herculean task.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas Reveals How He Is Spending Quarantine Days, Says 'I Chose To Be Happy'

He shared a still along with the video. In the still one can see the distance between him and the floor. The actor was dressed in the most comfortable gym clothes while doing the exercise with a navy T-shirt and shorts. The actor is sure drawing fitness goals with this recent post.

Watch the video here

Also Read | Tovino Thomas Sheds Sweat In Gym Session With Daughter Amid Quarantine | Watch Video

Tovino Thomas wrote the caption, “There's no sensation to compare with this, suspended animation, a state of bliss, can't keep my mind from the circling skies, tongue-tied and twisted just an earth-bound misfit, I" alongside the post. The captions are lyrics to a popular song Learning to Fly by Pink Floyd. Fans were quick to appreciate the actor for his hardworking spirit. One fan wrote, “Amme.. I realised I can't do pushups and switched to badminton.” Another fan was all heart eyes for the picture.

Fan reactions to Tovino's push-up

Snippet Credits: Tovino Thomas' Instagram

Snippet Credits: Tovino Thomas' Instagram

Also Read | Tovino Thomas' 'Forensic' Called 'next-level' Thriller Cinema In Malayalam By Netizens

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas was last seen popular films like Luca, Kalki and Virus. The actor is all braced up for 6-7 reported projects in Malayalam film industry. Reports suggest that he has been working out to essay the character of a superhero in the film Minnal Murali. It will be interesting to see what the actor has to deliver in his next.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.