Tovino Thomas Shares An Angry Post On The Destruction Of 'Minal Murali' Sets

Recently some, religious fanatics went on to destroy the sets of the Malayalam movie, Minal Murali which has angered actor Tovino Thomas who has taken to his social media to condemn the incident. Tovino Thomas also stated that the reason given by the people who destroyed the Malayalam film set for pulling off the act has still not been understood by him. Tovino Thomas took to his social media to share a picture of the church set from the sets of the Malayalam movie, Minal Murali along with the permission which was granted to the team of the movie for constructing the set. Tovino Thomas then went on to share a series of pictures that showed the church set of Minal Murali being vandalized.

Tovino Thomas also had a brief heartfelt and agitated message while sharing the post against the group who went on to destroy the church set of the Malayalam film. Tovino Thomas wrote that the first schedule of Minal Murali in Wayanad had been in progress when the set for the second schedule for the Malayalam film was being constructed at Kalady. Tovino Thomas also wrote how the construction of the church set for the Malayalam film was carried out by art director, Manu Jagad, and his team under special instructions from stunt choreographer Vlad Rimburg.

Tovino Thomas added that the film crew had the required permission for constructing the church set

Tovino Thomas also mentioned how the team of Minal Murali had permission from the authorities for constructing the set. However, Tovino Thomas added that when the Malayalam film was about to be shot on this set, the COVID-19 lockdown took place which put a halt on the shoot. The actor then added how this church set was destroyed yesterday by a group of racialists. The Mayanadi actor also added that the reasons given by the perpetrators are still not understood by him. The actor revealed how movie sets being vandalized by some religious fanatics on the Northern parts of India are a common sight.

Tovino Thomas revealed that the team of Minal Murali will be taking legal action against the perpetrators

However, the Forensic actor added his grief to the destruction of the Malayalam film set and wrote how they also facing a similar situation. Tovino further wrote how this incident has caused utmost anxiety and distress to them. The actor revealed on a concluding note that the team of the Malayalam film has decided to take legal actions against the group responsible for this deed.

